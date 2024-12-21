India, Russia to enhance cooperation to combat radicalisation, terror financing

India and Russia have pledged to enhance cooperation to address problems of radicalisation as well as terror financing.

The two countries held the 13th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism (CT) cooperation and the sixth round of consultations on UN related issues in Moscow on 19-20 december.

Mr Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) co-chaired the meeting on the Indian side while Mr Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, led his country’s delegation.

Representatives of respective departments and agencies from both sides also participated in the meetings.

”In the 13th JWG on CT, both sides shared their experiences in countering terrorism including cross-border terrorism, extremism and agreed to enhance cooperation to address problems of radicalization as well as terror financing,” the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

The two sides discussed current terrorist threats at the global and regional level and combating the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation in bilateral as well as multilateral platforms.

In the consultations on UN-related issues, both sides exchanged views on regional and global developments and issues pertaining to the UNSC, including its reform. Russia reiterated its support for India as a permanent member of a reformed UN Security Council.

The Indian diplomat also held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin to discuss current international and regional issues, in particular, the Ukraine conflict.