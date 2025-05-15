India revokes security clearance of Turkish firm citing security concerns

India on Thursday revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground-handling company Celebi Airport Services citing national security concerns.

The move comes amid growing backlash after Turkiye extended support to Pakistan during heightened tensions with India.

According to an official order, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) said, “The security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, under the category Ground Handling Agency was approved by DG, BCAS vide letter no. 15/99/2022-Delhi-BCAS/E-219110 dated 21.11.2022. In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security. This issue is with the approval of DG, BCAS.”

The Turkish company handles around 70 per cent of the ground operations at Mumbai airport, including passenger services, load control, flight operations, cargo and postal services, warehouses and bridge operations.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol said in a post on X that we have received requests from across India to ban Celebi NAS Airport Services India Ltd, a Turkish company operating ground handling services at Indian airports.

“Recognising the seriousness of the issue and the call to protect national interests, we have taken cognizance of these requests and the Ministry of Civil Aviation has revoked the security clearance of the said company. Ensuring the safety and interests of the nation remains our top priority,” the minister posted.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said with growing clamour for ‘Turkey boycott’ in the country, the Middle-East nation will soon face the heat and lose a major share of tourism business from India.

Talking to a news agency Vallabh said tourism remains one of the mainstays of Turkish economy and it has already lost 10 per cent of tourists for betraying India and it will take a further hit, soon.