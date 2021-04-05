India is experiencing a sharp incline in COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks. On Monday, it reported 1,03,558 new COVID-19 cases and 469 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry official website. The country reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The death toll in India has climbed to 1,65,101 with 478 additional deaths, and there are 7,41,830 active cases in India right now.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,25,89,067

In the case of recoveries, 52,847 people have been discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 1,15,25,039.

Maharashtra and Delhi continued to report a surge in COVID-19 cases on Sunday.With 57,074 new coronavirus infections, Maharashtra on Sunday evening has reported the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic started.

As many as 4,033 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday, which is the highest single-day spike in the national capital since December 4 last year.Punjab reported 3,019 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Sunday.With the fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,51,460. Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,729 fresh coronavirus cases which pushed the infection tally to 3,39,325, while two fatalities took the toll in the state to 2,829, according to an official report.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,93,749 samples were tested on Sunday. A total of 24,90,19,657 samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 7,91,05,163 people have been vaccinated across the country till now.

From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

