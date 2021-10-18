India reports lowest daily rise in Covid-19 infections

With 14,146 new infections of Covid-19, India reported the lowest daily rise in Covid-19 cases on Saturday since early March this year, reducing the total active cases to slightly more than two lakh cases.

On the vaccination front, India has administered 41.20 lakh vaccine doses during the past 24 hours exceeding the total vaccination to 97.65 crore dozes through 96,46,485 sessions, said a senior officer of the Health Ministry.

The recovery of 19,788 patients in the past 24 hours has further increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,34,19,749 increasing recovery rate at 98.1 %–highest since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Centre has so far provided more than 101.7crore vaccine doses to states and Union Territories, out of which more than 10.42 crore unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the state and UT governments, said a senior officer of the Union Health Ministry.

India has lost 4.52 lakh people due to Covid-19 pandemic that infected more than 3.34 crore people since March 2020, the Ministry claimed. While India is committed to provide free vaccination to all its population, it has also expanded its testing capacity.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,00,123 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 59.09 Cr (59,09,35,381) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.42% remains less than 3% for the last 114 days now. Similarly, the daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for the past 48 days and below 5% for 131 consecutive days now, the Ministry said.