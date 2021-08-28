India reports 46,759 new Covid cases, highest in nearly two months

India on Friday reported 46,759 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in nearly two months, said the Union Health Ministry. A total of 509 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 4,37,370.

The active cases comprise 1.10% of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.56%, the ministry said. An increase of 14,876 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in 24 hours.

Of the 46,759, Kerala alone has reported 32,801 cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases in the state now stand at 1,95,254, the highest in India.

In a significant achievement, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 62 crores on Friday and presently stands at 62,29,89,134 as per the provisional report provided by the Health Ministry.

For the first time, India on Friday administered more than one crore vaccines in a single day under its nationwide mass vaccination drive against Covid-19. This is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of the vaccination drive.

The substantial growth of 14,876 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in the past 24 hours. The active cases account for 1.10 percent of the total Covid cases while the national recovery rate was recorded at 97.56 percent, the ministry said. India has a total of 3,59,775 active caseloads currently.

In the last 24 hours, 31,374 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centers, taking the total number of cured to 3,18,52,802, as per the health ministry data.

The weekly Positivity Rate remains below 3 percent for the last 64 days and currently stands at 2.19 percent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 3 percent for 33 continuous days and currently stands at 2.66 percent, as per the health ministry data.

Yesterday, India administered more than one crore vaccines in a single day.

With the surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the state government decided to continue with Sunday lockdown.

Kerala’s Test Positivity Rate stood at 19.22%, an increase from 18.03% on August 26. The government had given an exemption in the Sunday lockdown in the last two weeks due to Independence Day and Onam celebrations.