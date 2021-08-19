India reports 36,401 new Covid-19 cases, 530 deaths

India has added 36,401 new infections, taking the total caseload to 3,23,22,258, while the death toll has climbed to 4,33,049 with 530 more fatalities, according to Union health ministry data.

The national recovery rate has improved to 97.52 per cent, the highest since March last year.

The ministry said that active cases have declined to 3,64,129, by 3,286 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 149 days, and comprise 1.13 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.94 per cent and it has been less than three per cent for the last 24 days, it said.

The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 1.95 per cent and it has been below three per cent for the last 55 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 3,15,25,080 with 39,157 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 56.64 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far which 56,36,336 have been inoculated in the last 24 hours.

The 530 fresh fatalities include 179 from Kerala and 158 from Maharashtra.