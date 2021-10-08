India reports 21,257 fresh Covid-19 cases, 271 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 21,257 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. With this, the active cases in the country stand at 2,40,221, which is the lowest in 205 days, comprise 0.71 per cent of the total infections which is the lowest since March 2020.

At least 24,963 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3,32,25,221 in India. As per the ministry, the recovery rate is currently at 97.96 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate – the number of positive cases identified per 100 – stands at 1.53 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 39 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.64 per cent in India.

Kerala reported 12,288 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the total active cases in the state to 1,18,744. The Central government said 56 per cent of India’s Covid cases were reported from Kerala last week.

Meanwhile, a four-member central team accessed the COVID-19 situation in Mizoram amid a worrying surge in infections in the northeastern state. Mizoram crossed one lakh Covid cases on Wednesday.

Five states — Mizoram, Kerala, Sikkim, Manipur and Meghalaya — are reporting a weekly positivity rate of over five per cent.

Meanwhile, 93.17 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive. The government said 71 per cent of India’s adult population have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 27 per cent have got both doses.

A total of 13,85,706 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today. A total of 58,00,43,190 tests have been conducted so far. On Wednesday 14,31,819 Covid-19 tests had been conducted.

The centre has issued a warning in view of the festive season, asking people not to drop their guard against Covid. The government has asked people to ensure that they “share happiness but not the virus”.

(With inputs from agencies)