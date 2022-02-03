India reports 1,72,433 new COVID cases, 6.8 pc higher than yesterday

India has reported 1,72,433 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, 6.8 per cent higher than yesterday, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

With this, the active caseload of India is presently at 15,33,921, constituting 3.67 per cent of the country’s total positive cases. According to the Ministry, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 12.98 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is reported to be 10.99 per cent.

As many as 2,59,107 patients have also recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,97,70,414. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.14 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry, a total of 15,69,449 COVID tests were conducted. India has so far conducted over 73.41 crore (73,41,92,614) cumulative COVID tests.

With the administration of over 55 lakh (55,10,693) COVID vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 167.87 crore (1,67,87,93,137), as per Ministry’s provisional reports till 7 am today.

“This has been achieved through 1,85,37,996 sessions,” the Ministry said.