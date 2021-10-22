India reports 15,786 new Covid-19 infections in last 24 hours

India reported 15,786 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

Of these new infections, Kerala reported 8,733 Covid-19 cases. At present, India’s caseload of active cases stands at 1,75,745 that is the lowest in 232 days. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases in the country, currently at 0.51 per cent. It is the lowest since March 2020.

The country reported 18,641 new recoveries from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 3,35,14,449. With this, the country’s recovery rate is currently at 98.16 per cent and is the highest since March 2020.

Further, the country added 231 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of this, Kerala reported 118 deaths due to Coronavirus infections.

Whereas the deaths account for 1.33% of the total cases.

Of the 59.70 crore total tests conducted so far to detect the presence of Coronavirus in individuals, a daily positivity rate of 1.19 per cent was observed that is less than 3 per cent for the last 53 days in the country.

Meanwhile, India achieved a significant feat on Thursday as it completed administering 100 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to eligible beneficiaries. The landmark figure was reached at 9:47 AM yesterday, according to the government’s Co-WIN portal. India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive as a journey from “anxiety to assurance” that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people’s trust in the vaccines despite “various efforts to create mistrust and panic”.

(With ANI inputs)