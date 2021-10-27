India reports 13,451 new Covid-19 cases, 585 deaths

India registered 13,451 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 34215653 as vaccination under the nationwide vaccination drive reached 103.53 crore, the Union health ministry data stated on Wednesday.

With 585 fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 4,55,653.

The recovery of 14,021 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,35,97,339.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.19 per cent, currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,62,661, which is the lowest in 242 days.

Active cases presently constitute 0.48 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 13,05,962 tests were conducted across the country, taking the cumulative tests to more than 60.32 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.22 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 33 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.03 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 23 days and less than 3 per cent for 58 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 55,89,124 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 103.53 crore as of Wednesday morning.

Among the fresh fatalities Kerala recorded 482 deaths after adjusting the figures with previous days and Maharashtra saw 32 deaths.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be holding a meeting with state health ministers to scale up vaccination efforts especially focusing on the second dose since adequate quantities are now available with the states/UTs.

West Bengal, fearing a spurt in cases, after mammoth crowd during the Durga Puja, has reverted to setting up micro-containment zones across districts.