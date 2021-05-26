The Centre has allocated to states and Union Territories (UTs) 29,250 additional vials of Amphotericin-B, a key drug to treat raging mucormycosis cases in India for the 11,717 patients currently being treated at different hospitals across the country.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V Sadananda Gowda announced that the additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin-B were allocated to all states and the UTs and central institutions on Wednesday.

Besides this, 19,420 vials of Amphotericin-B were allocated on May 24, and 23,680 vials of the drug on May 21, Gowda informed through his tweet.

Mucormycosis is one of the rapidly spreading infections observed in patients recovering from Covid-19.

As per Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, the allocation of the drug has been made based on total number of patients.

Gujarat (7,210) and Maharashtra (6,980) have been allocated the maximum number of the additional Amphotericin-B vials followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,930), Madhya Pradesh (1,910), Telangana (1,890), Uttar Pradesh (1,780), Rajasthan (1,250), Karnataka (1,220), Haryana (1,110), Central Institutions (1,000), Tamil Nadu (600), Bihar (550), Punjab (360), Uttarakhand (320), Delhi (300), Chhattisgarh (260), Chandigarh (210) and Kerala (100).

A total of 70 vials Amphotericin-B have been allocated to Jharkhand and 50 each to Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Odisha.

Gujarat reported maximum of 2,859 mucormycosis patients under treatment till May 25 night followed by Maharashtra (2,770), Andhra Pradesh (768), Madhya Pradesh (752), Telangana (744), Uttar Pradesh (701), Central institutions (592), Rajasthan (492), Karnataka (481), Haryana (436), Tamil Nadu (236), Bihar (215), Punjab (141), Uttarakhand (124), Delhi (119), Chhattisgarh (103), Chandigarh (83), Kerala (36), Jharkhand (29), Odisha (15), Goa (10), Jammu and Kashmir (5), Himachal Pradesh (3), Puducherry (2) and Tripura (1).

Mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes that has been developing in Covid-19 patients. The fungal disease is commonly being observed in patients who were given steroids for a long time, who have been hospitalised for a long time, were on oxygen support or ventilator, faced poor hospital hygiene or those who have been taking medication for other illnesses such as diabetes.

If not treated on time, the mucormycosis infection can turn fatal. Covid medication can leave the body weak and low on immunity. They can also escalate the blood sugar levels in both diabetics and non-diabetic Covid-19 patients.