India rejects US report on human rights violations

India on Thursday rejected the US State Department’s Human Rights Report (HRR) which voiced concerns over alleged human rights violations in this country.

”The report is deeply biased and reflects poor understanding of India. We attach no value to it and urge you also to ignore it,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said when asked for his comment on the report.

The HRR, a country-wise compilation of human rights practices, flagged “credible reports” of more than a dozen different kinds of human rights abuses in India, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrest or detention, torture to coerce confessions, repeated imposition of Internet shutdowns and blocked telecommunications, surveillance of civil society activists and journalists, intimidation and Internet trolling of human rights defenders, punishment of family members for alleged offences by a relative, and “crimes involving violence or threats of violence targeting members of ethnic and caste minorities”, among others.

