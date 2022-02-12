India rejects comments by Pak & other countries on hijab row

India today rejected the remarks made by some countries, particularly Pakistan, over the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, ”A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in the State of Karnataka is under judicial examination by the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka. Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved.”

He said, ”Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. Motivating comments on our internal issues are not welcome.”

The spokesperson’s comments came after Pakistan summoned India’s Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad and conveyed its concern on the restrictions on Muslim girl students from wearing hijab in Karnataka.

US Ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom (IRF) Rashad Hussain also said that hijab bans in schools “violate religious” freedom.