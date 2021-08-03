India registers 30,549 fresh Covid cases, 422 new deaths

India reported 30,549 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the total caseload to 3,17,26,507 while active cases declined by 8,760 to 4,04,958 cases, the Union health ministry data showed.

The death toll from Covid-19 mounted to 4,25,195 after registering 422 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry updated data revealed.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 47,85,44,114 have been inoculated and 61,09,587 have been administered vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries also surged to 3,08,96,354 as 38,887 patients recuperated in a day with the discharge rate at 97.38 per cent.

Active cases comprise 1.28 per cent of the total infections.

Weekly positivity rate was 2.39 per cent while daily positivity rate was at 1.85 per cent.

As on 3 August, 49,85,51,660 doses have been supplied by the Centre to various states and Union Territories (UTs), the health ministry data showed, adding that more than 2.75 crore vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs and private hospitals.

In the pipeline are an additional 20,94,890 doses.