India records 602 Covid cases, five deaths

A total of 602 Covid cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the data issued by the ministry, the overall caseload rose to 4,50,15,083 with the addition of the new cases of infections.

Of the new cases, Kerala reported the highest with 214 cases, followed by Karnataka 148 and Maharashtra 105.

Seven new cases of infections were reported from Delhi.

As per the data, the death toll rose to 5,33,371 as five more succumbed to the disease. Two deaths were reported from Kerala, one each from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

On a positive note, 722 people recovered from the disease during the said period. The total recovery rose to 4,44,77,272.

The active cases stands at 4,440, as per the data of the ministry.