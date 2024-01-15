India records 272 fresh Covid cases

India witnessed 272 fresh COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

The total caseload in the country rose to 4,50,22,030 with the addition of the new cases of infections.

According to the data of the ministry, 113 cases were reported from Karnataka, 64 from Maharashtra and 22 from Kerala.

Seven cases of the virus were reported in the national capital during the said period.

No deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

On the other hand, the recovery tally stood at 4,44,85,626 as 357 people recuperated from the disease.

The active cases in the country stand at 2,990.