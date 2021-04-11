India has reported 1,52,879 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s tally to over 1.33 crore, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s total Covid-19 caseload now stands at 1,33,58,805 of which 11,08,087 are active Covid-19 cases which compromise of 8.29 per cent of the total infections. This is the fifth consecutive day that India has recorded more than 1 lakh cases in a day.

As India battles the second wave of Covid-19, 839 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death count to1,69,275.

In the last 24 hours, 90,584 people have recovered from the infection, taking total recoveries to 1,20,81,443, with the recovery rate standing at 90.44 per cent.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu remain the worst affected states in the country due to pandemic.

Maharashtra, which remains the worst affected state, has recorded 55,411 new Covid-19 cases taking the state’s tally to 33,43,951 cases. The state accounts for 51.23 per cent of the total active cases and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery has hinted at a possibility of stricter curbs and lockdown amidst the surge in cases.

The Delhi government on Saturday has also announced new restrictions to tackle the surge in cases. The Delhi government has set limits for attendance at restaurants, theatres, on public transport and for social gatherings.

Amid the surge in cases, a ‘tika utsav’ or mass vaccination programme for four days will be conducted from April 11 to April 14. The vaccination programme will begin from Sunday, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Chief Ministers of all states and union territories to help people eligible for vaccination to get immunised during the period.

PM Modi on Sunday tweeted, “We’re going to begin ‘Tika Utsav’ today nationwide. I urge countrymen to abide by 4 things – assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks & motivate others & if someone tests positive, create micro-containment zone in the area,”

A total of 35,19,987 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total vaccination count to 10,15,95,147.