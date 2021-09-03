COVID-19: India logs 45,352 new cases, 366 fresh fatalities

India on Thursday logged 45,352 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,29,03,289, while active cases registered an increase for the third consecutive day, Union Health Ministry data showed on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,39,895 with 366 fresh fatalities, according to the updated data.

The active cases increased to 3,99,778 comprising 1.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.45 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 10,195 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Kerala contributed 32,097 new Covid infection cases and 188 deaths in the past 24 hours. The state has been reporting in excess of 30,000 daily cases for the past few days.

Maharashtra, however, reported a slight dip in the number of new cases at 4342 in the past 24 hours.

As many as 16,66,334 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 52,65,35,068.

The daily positivity rate was recorded 2.72 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.66 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 70 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,20,63,616, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

A total of 67.09 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 366 new fatalities include 188 from Kerala, and 55 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,39,895 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,37,551 from Maharashtra, 37,361 from Karnataka, 34,961 from Tamil Nadu, 25,082 from Delhi, 22,841 from Uttar Pradesh, 21,149 from Kerala and 18,472 from West Bengal.