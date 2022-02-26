India records 11,499 fresh COVID-19 cases

India registered 11,499 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.

Active cases in the country stand at 1,21,881 which account for 0.28 per cent of the total cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 1.01 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 1.36 per cent.

The ministry said 23,598 fresh recoveries from COVID were logged in the last 24 hours thereby taking the total number of recoveries to 4,22,70,482. The recovery rate is currently at 98.52 per cent.

A total of 255 people lost their lives due to the virus during the last 24 hours. The COVID death toll currently stands at 5,13,481.

The ministry said that 11,36,133 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far 76.57 crore tests have been conducted.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, about 1,77,17,68,379 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.