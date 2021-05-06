India recorded 4,12,262 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,10,77,410, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases recorded in a single day.

This is the second time that the total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 4 lakh mark.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 35,66,398.

With 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 23,01,68. In the last 24 hours, 3,29,113 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,72,80,844.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh remain the worst affected states by the pandemic.

According to government data, as many as 16,25,13,339 people have been vaccinated.