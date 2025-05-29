India receives strong global backing from Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Guyana in fight against terrorism

Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Guyana have extended their full support to India in its fight against terrorism, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

An all-party parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda on Thursday conveyed India’s firm resolve to counter terrorism with a zero-tolerance approach and the ‘new normal policy’ in the context of Operation Sindoor during a visit to the Gulf Research Centre, a prominent think tank in Saudi Arabia known for its global affairs expertise.

The delegation’s visit to Saudi Arabia forms part of India’s unprecedented diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan’s continued involvement in cross-border terrorism following the Pahalgam attack.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government constituted seven multi-party delegations to brief different nations about Pakistan’s links to terrorism and to reiterate India’s zero-tolerance stance towards all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

The delegation, welcomed by Chairman Abdulaziz Sager, engaged in a frank and productive exchange of views. Discussions also focused on strengthening the India-Saudi Arabia partnership, including enhanced security and defence cooperation.

“India and Saudi Arabia continue to deepen ties across security, defence, and global affairs, united by a shared resolve to combat terrorism. Our all-party delegation had a candid and insightful exchange at the Gulf Research Centre with Chairman Abdulaziz Sager, sharing India’s zero-tolerance and new-normal approach post-Operation Sindoor, and exploring ways to enhance the India-Saudi partnership,” Panda posted on X.

On Wednesday, the delegation met with Mishaal Al-Sulami, Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council.

“The Indian delegation expressed deep gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s strong condemnation of the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam. It conveyed that India stands firm and united in its resolve to fight terrorism. Acts of terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstances. The Chairman of the Saudi-India Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shura Council, Abdulrahman Snitan A. Alharbi, and senior committee members hosted the delegation for lunch,” the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said in a statement.

The delegation also met Mushabab bin Ayed Al-Qahtani, Director General of the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies, and held discussions focused on India’s counter-terrorism strategy.

“In all the meetings, the Indian delegation underlined that India has received unwavering support from Saudi Arabia on counter-terrorism issues. Both countries will continue to collaborate on de-radicalization and combating extremism,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, another all-party parliamentary delegation led by NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule met South African leadership in Cape Town, reiterating India’s firm and unified stance against terrorism.

The delegation met with South African Deputy Minister Kenneth Morolong and shared India’s counter-terrorism approach, which includes holding both terrorists and their enablers accountable through prompt and decisive action.

According to a statement from the High Commission of India in Pretoria, the Deputy Minister acknowledged the discussions and assured that the matter would be brought to the attention of the South African Presidency.

The delegation also engaged in detailed discussions with John Steenhuisen, Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Minister of Agriculture, along with other senior DA members.

“The DA expressed solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and supported India’s resolve to fight cross-border terrorism,” the High Commission said.

Another important engagement was held with the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, chaired by Supra Obakeng Ramoeletsi Mahumapelo.

During this meeting, Indian MPs provided a detailed account of the Pahalgam terror attack and emphasized that Operation Sindoor was a targeted and non-escalatory response aimed at neutralizing the cross-border terror threat.

The visit began with a solemn meeting hosted by P. (Les) Govender, Deputy Chairperson of South Africa’s National Council of Provinces (NCOP). The session commenced with a minute of silence in remembrance of the victims.

Sule and other parliamentarians highlighted India’s unified and zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. NCOP members expressed their solidarity with India and unequivocally condemned terrorism.

In Guyana, another Indian all-party parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor received strong expressions of support from the Guyanese leadership and Indian diaspora.

Guyana appreciated the show of unity from India through the all-party delegation.

In a post on X, the Embassy stated, “At a reception hosted by the High Commissioner of India to Guyana, the Friends of India in Guyana conveyed a resounding message of unwavering support from the Indian community and diaspora to their brothers and sisters in India. Guyana stands with India in its fight against terrorism.”

“They underlined their unequivocal support for India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and appreciated the unity and determination displayed across India’s political spectrum through the visit of the all-party delegation,” the post added.