India raises with Washington Pannun’s threat to Indian envoy

India has raised with the United States the threat issued by Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and hoped Washington will take New Delhi’s security concerns seriously.

“We take the threats very seriously and we raise it with the US government. In this case, also, we have raised it with the US government and it is our expectation that the US government will take our security concerns seriously,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing on Friday.

In a recent video message, Pannun accused Ambassador Kwatra of being the face of the “India-Russia terror nexus,” claiming he is under surveillance by pro-Khalistan groups. Pannun alleged that Kwatra has been coordinating with Russian diplomats to counter Khalistani activism in North America.

The U.S. government, taking such threats seriously, has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of Indian diplomats and others serving in the country.

Advertisement