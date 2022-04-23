India Post warns public against fraudulent URLs/Websites claiming to provide govt. subsidies

India Post today denied that it was involved in any activities like announcing subsidies, bonus or prizes based on certain surveys and quizzes.

“Public receiving such notifications/messages /emails are requested not to believe or respond to such fake and spurious messages or share any personal details. It is also requested not share any personally identifiable information such as date of birth, account numbers, mobile numbers, place of Birth & OTP etc,” an official statement said.

It said India Post over the recent days has been observing various URLs/Websites getting circulated in social media such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram and through emails / SMS containing tiny URLs/ Short URLs, claiming to be providing government subsidies through certain surveys, quizzes.

India Post said it was taking necessary action to prevent these URLs / links / Websites from being taken down through various prevention mechanisms. “Public at large is once again requested not to believe or respond to any fake / spurious messages / communications / links,” the statement added.

India Post and Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) have declared these URLs/Websites as fake through social media.