“India Post: Your package has arrived…”: This viral SMS is stealing your data!

In recent days, users of mobile phones throughout India have complained of receiving a spam SMS posing as India Post stating that a package is ready for delivery and requesting the recipients to update their address within 48 or 24 hours through a given link.

The message states: “Your parcel reached the warehouse and we tried two times to deliver but could not due to lack of proper address details. Kindly update your address details within 48 hours otherwise your package will be returned. Kindly update the address in the link. Once the update is done we will re-deliver within 24 hours, India Post!”

Have you also received an SMS stating that your package has arrived at the warehouse, further asking you to update your address details within 24 hours to avoid the package being returned❓#PIBFactCheck Advertisement ✅Beware! This message is #Fake ✅India Post never sends such messages… pic.twitter.com/zExom37eBH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 26, 2025

A fake link is attached with the post.

India Post and Press Information Bureau have now released a public notice explaining that this message is entirely fake and should not be relied upon.

The organization made it clear that it doesn’t initiate messages requesting customers update address information through external links. Such messages are usually part of phishing scams intended to capture personal and financial data.

Cyber-security experts caution that opening links to these sites can take users to fraudulent sites pretending to be official pages but meant to intercept confidential information like bank details, passwords, and other sensitive information. The victims may unwittingly compromise their machines or identities by participating in such scams.

India Post earlier asked people to be cautious and authenticate all such messages. “India Post never requests address verification through SMS links. Customers are advised to use only official mediums like our website www (dot) indiapost (dot) gov (dot) in, or contact the nearest post office for any service-related issues.”

With the increasing level of sophistication in cyber frauds, it is essential for users to verify URLs, not open suspicious links, and report any such activity to cybercrime (dot) gov (dot) in, or via the 1930 cyber helpline.

India Post also urges users to alert others, specifically the elderly and those with less experience of online fraud methods, to avoid becoming victims of such fraudulent activities.