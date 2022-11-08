India participates in WTM 2022 at London to step up recovery of inbound tourism

Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is participating at World Travel Market (WTM) 2022 from 7 to 9 November in London which is one of the largest international travel exhibitions.

The theme of this year`s exhibition is ‘The Future of Travel Starts Now’.

India’s participation at WTM is significant to step up recovery of Inbound tourism to pre-pandemic level.

Ministry of Tourism has taken a space of 650 sq. mtr., over 20 participants around Indian Pavilion to participate in the Exhibition.

The formal inauguration of Indian Pavilion was done by Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India and Mr Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to UK in presence of Tourism Ministers of Kerala, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Arvind Singh while delivering the welcome remarks at the India Evening emphasized the priorities and objective of Ministry of Tourism to showcase the diverse tourism products and services including Medical Value travel and wellness, luxury trains and the gamut of tourism products to the international business community.

The Incredible India pavilion at @wtmlondon was inaugurated by HE Shri Vikram Doraiswami, Indian High Commissioner and Shri Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, GOI with much fanfare in the presence of several State Tourism Ministers and the travel fraternity.

. pic.twitter.com/qrxf37KxjS — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) November 7, 2022

During the day, Incredible India organized various cultural performances, yoga sessions, Heena and BollywoodDance performance. Secretary, Ministry of Tourism attended the session on “Growing Consumer Demand for Responsible Tourism” held at Future Stage and “Preparing for the next crisis: Reaching for long term sustainability” held at Sustainability Stage, WTM venue.

The highlights of the India’s participation of WTM in the first day was India Evening at Copper Chimney, West Field Mall.

The invitees to India Evening were members of Travel Trade from India and UK and India Diaspora. India Evening on 7th November, 2022 witnessed the participation of several Tourism Ministers and Secretaries of various State Governments participating in WTM 2022. The India Evening provided a platform for interaction and discussion to promote India as a multi product and around the year destination with the sustainability.