India one of few countries to have created complete space ecosystem: Chief of naval staff

Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Thursday said India is one of the few countries to have created a complete space ecosystem, adding that the country’s space programme plays a critical role in national development as well as security.

Addressing the Indian Defence Space Symposium here, Admiral Kumar said, “The establishment of the Defence Space Agency underscores the commitment of the armed forces to leverage space for national security as well, by fostering collaboration and embracing emerging technologies. Together, we can unlock new frontiers of exploration, while ensuring the safety, security and prosperity of our great nation.”

Meanwhile, in a recorded video address at the Symposium, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said, “Space is called a final frontier. Space is infinite in its expanse and it’s also expanding. Like all other frontiers, it is difficult to define its edges very clearly. Mankind has a long way to go to unravel the mysteries of space. India wants to be part of that journey.

Advertisement

He said this was evident when PM Narendra Modi introduced the cosmonaut’s undertraining to India and to the world, adding ”They are part of the Gaganyaan program- Indian space mission to demonstrate human space flight capability. Space is also referred to as an emerging domain of warfare. I believe that is already an established domain of warfare…History of warfare has taught us that in any war, the initial contest generally occurs in a new domain. The new domain also influences the battle in older domains…”

Addressing the Indian Defence Space Symposium here, Admiral Kumar said the country’s space sector was leading the charge at escape velocity.

“With Elon Musk’s impending visit and the government of India’s announcement of the 100 per cent FDI for components, systems, subsystems, and the 49 per cent FDI for launch vehicles and associated systems and subsystems, it isn’t now rocket science to realize that Bharat traverses the Amrit Kaal, our space sector is leading the charge at escape velocity. The space sector and scientists today represent the spirit of a resurgent Bharat. Despite the countless challenges and denial of technology, our scientists have shown that Bharat can be the space ace,” the Navy chief said.

Admiral Kumar also asserted that with the capability today to conceptualise, construct, commission, launch and sustain spaces, the country has demonstrated to the world that the sky is not the limit.

“We are one of the few countries to have created a complete space ecosystem,” the Navy chief said.

He pointed out that the Indian Defence Space Symposium could not have happened at a more opportune moment, with missions to Mars, the moon and the sun successfully being accomplished.

“So despite countless challenges, resource constraints and denial of technology, our space scientists have shown to the world that we have the will, wisdom and wherewithal to be the space ace,” Admiral Kumar said.

“Our ability to execute missions successfully or out of the box, technological solutions, and cost-effective approaches are graded a beeline for the very same entities that would not allow us to be part of the club. So how many countries have undertaken successful missions to Mars and the moon and at the same time, designed and constructed an indigenous aircraft carrier? It’s only for India, the US, Russia and China. It’s truly an allied view,” he added.