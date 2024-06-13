Chiefs of Navy and Army from MP; both are school-time friends

Two top ranking officers of the Indian Armed Forces have made Madhya Pradesh proud, as for the first time in the country’s history, the Chief of Navy and Chief of Army would be from this central state of the country.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, named the new Chief of Army on Wednesday, belongs to MP.

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi also hails from MP.

Lt Gen Dwivedi is from village Mudla in the Gadh region of Rewa district of MP while Admiral Tripathi is from village Maduhar in the Rampur Baghelan region of Satna district of the state.

Another common factor between the two officers is that they both are school-time friends as they have studied together in the Rewa Sainik School of MP. According to people who know them, the two studied together in the school for seven years, from 1973 to 1980.

Lt Gen Dwivedi would take charge as Chief of Army, after incumbent General Manoj Pandey retires on 30 June.

MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Thursday extended heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on his appointment as Chief of Army Staff.

Dr Yadav said that this is a moment of pride for the entire nation, especially for Madhya Pradesh.

Lt Gen Dwivedi has managed numerous significant responsibilities throughout his four-decade-long career. His contributions to anti-terrorism operations have been noteworthy.

Dr Yadav expressed confidence that the Indian Army would grow stronger under the leadership of Lieutenant General Dwivedi.