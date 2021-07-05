Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the CoWin Global Conclave as India offered CoWIN platform as a digital public good to the world to combat COVID19.

The Prime Minister began by conveying his condolences for all the lives lost to the pandemic in all the countries. The Prime Minister remarked that there is no parallel to such a pandemic in hundred years and no nation, however powerful, can solve a challenge like this in isolation.

“The biggest lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic is that for humanity and the human cause, we have to work together and move ahead together. We have to learn from each other and guide each other about our best practices” said the Prime Minister.

Underlining India’s Commitment for sharing experiences, expertise and resources with the global community, the Prime Minister also expressed India’s eagerness to learn from global practices. Emphasizing the importance of technology in the fight against pandemic, Modi said that software is one area in which there are no resource constraints. That’s why India made its Covid tracking and tracing App open source as soon as it was technically feasible.

The Prime Minister said that given the importance of vaccination, India decided to adopt a completely digital approach while planning its vaccination strategy. This helps people in proving that they have been vaccinated, expediting the normalcy in the post pandemic globalized world. A safe, secure and trustworthy proof helps people to establish when, where and by whom they have been vaccinated. Digital approach also helps in tracking the usage of vaccination and minimizes the wastage.