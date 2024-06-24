India now has 533 passport application processing centres: Jaishankar

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has so far operationalised an expansive network of 440 Post office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs), which, along with the existing 93 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs), take the total to 533 Passport application processing centres under 37 Regional Passport Offices (RPOs) in the country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

He stated this in a message as the MEA commemorated the 12th Passport Seva Divas to mark the enactment of the Passports Act on 24 June 1967. Coinciding with this, a three-day Regional Passport Officers (RPO) Conference was organised from 22-24 June in Delhi.

Dr Jaishankar appreciated the passport delivery program as one of the most successful and well-appreciated models of efficient service delivery of the Government of India. He highlighted the commendable annual growth of nearly 15 per cent in passport and related services wherein the Ministry rendered 1.65 crore passport related services to citizens in 2023. He also underlined the leveraging of the power of latest technologies to further improve the citizen experience.

Advertisement

The RPOs Conference on 22 June was inaugurated by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh who highlighted the importance of continuous improvement of the passport delivery system and leveraging the emerging technologies to further better the citizen experience.

He also presented the Passport Seva Puraskars for the best performing Passport Offices and Passport Officers, the officials of the Central Passport Organisation, State Police organizations along with personnel of the Service Provider.

Mr Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary incharge of passport Services in the MEA commended the Central Passport Organization on its achievements and stressed on the need for innovative solutions to further improve the passport issuance system through the creation of well-trained, capable and motivated cadre of Passport employees.