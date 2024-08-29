India now engages with world on equal footing: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, spoke proudly about how the perception of the country is changing on the world stage.

India now engages with the world on equal footing, with mutual respect and dignity, he said when Officer Trainees of the 2023 Batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) called on him at his residence here.

There are 36 IFS Officer Trainees in the 2023 batch from 15 states and Union territories.

Mr Modi also talked about how India handled the Covid pandemic in comparison to other nations. He also mentioned the country’s onward march to become the third-largest economy.

The Officer Trainees praised the success of foreign policy under the leadership of the prime minister and sought suggestions and guidance from him on their upcoming new assignments.

The PM suggested that they should always carry with them the culture of the country with pride and dignity and try to showcase it wherever they are posted.

He talked about overcoming colonial mindset in all spheres of life, including personal conduct, and instead carrying themselves as proud representatives of the country.

The PM also suggested the Officer Trainees expand their engagement with the Indian Diaspora when posted abroad.