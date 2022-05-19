India is new hope of world: PM

India is the new hope of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, narrating how the country from delivering vaccines and medicines to the world during Covid-19 was now playing the role of a capable nation working for peace in the midst of global unrest and conflicts.

Addressing via video conferencing the ‘Yuva Shivir’ being organised at Karelibaug, Vadodara today via video conferencing, he urged the people to take a collective resolve and make efforts to build a new India.

”A new India, whose identity is new, forward-looking and traditions are ancient. A new India, which moves ahead by taking both new thinking and age-old culture together and should give direction to the entire mankind,” he said. Modi said; “Wherever there are challenges, India is present with hope, wherever there are problems, India comes out with solutions.”

Indian scriptures, he said, have taught everyone that the constant character-building in every generation was the basis of every society. He emphasised that ‘shivir’ like the one that was being conducted today was not only an effort to create good ‘sanskars’ among the youth but also a pious and natural campaign for regeneration of the society, identity, pride and nation.

The PM remarked that India was showing the path of Yoga to the entire humanity. It was introducing the world to the power of Ayurveda. Today, the working style of the government and the thinking of society have changed along with increased people’s participation. Today India has the third-largest start-up system in the world that was being led by the youth of India.

“In software to space, we are emerging as a country ready for a new future. For us, Sanskar means education, service and sensitivity! For us, Sanskar means dedication, determination and strength! Let us uplift ourselves, but our upliftment should also be a medium for the welfare of others! May we touch the heights of success, but our success should also be a means of service to all. This is the essence of the teachings of Bhagwan Swaminarayan and this is the nature of India also”, Modi said.

The PM recalled his long association with Vadodara and mentioned the significance of the place in his personal and political life. He said with the ‘Statue of Unity’ Vadodara has become an important base for global attraction.

He also mentioned the campaign by a Nagaland girl for cleaning the ‘ghats’ of Kashi. She started alone but was joined by many people. ”This illustrates the power of resolve.” The PM asked everyone to practice small measures like saving electricity or adopting natural farming to help the country.