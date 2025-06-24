India, Nepal deepen defence ties at bilateral security dialogue

India and Nepal held productive discussions on a wide range of issues related to security and defence cooperation, including equipment supplies, training, joint military exercises, disaster relief operations, and military exchanges, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The discussions between the two countries took place during the sixteenth meeting of the India-Nepal Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues (INBCGSI), held in Pune on June 23–24.

Advertisement

The Indian delegation was led by Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, while the Nepali delegation was headed by Gahendra Rajbhandari, Joint Secretary (South Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal.

Advertisement

The delegations included officials from the respective Foreign and Defence Ministries, as well as from the Directorates of the Indian Army and the Nepali Army, the MEA said in a statement.

Additionally, the delegations visited key public and private defence sector manufacturing facilities to explore possibilities for mutually beneficial collaboration.

Established in 2003, the INBCGSI serves as the overarching institutional mechanism coordinating bilateral defence and security cooperation between India and Nepal.