India most sought-after destination for medical tourism: Jitendra Singh

India has become the most sought-after destination for medical tourism and is among the frontline nations in preventive healthcare, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

India is also among the top six Bio Manufacturers of the world with one of the most cost-effective and efficacy-based Bio-manufacturing, he said addressing the 2nd “Healthcare Summit” of the American Chamber of India” (AMCHAM).

The minister emphasised the use of the latest technology for accessible, affordable healthcare.

Dr Singh, who is himself a renowned endocrinologist, spoke about the new burden of metabolic disorder and the challenges it posed with a wide spectrum of diseases and an increased life span bringing novel diseases.

He underscored that summits of this nature are instrumental in convening key stakeholders-healthcare professionals, technology experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to deliberate on fortifying the US-India partnership in healthcare.

Speaking on the transformation in healthcare brought about in recent times, Dr Singh said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for a healthy India with the elimination of communicable diseases and reduction in non-communicable diseases, developing health indices and making steady progress.”

He said, “India carried out the world’s largest vaccination drive in COVID pandemic; this reaffirms that Modi Government 3.0 firmly believes that accessible healthcare is a right for every citizen.

“Gone are the days when people used to visit other developed nations to access medical facilities; now India has become a hub and is the most sought-after destination for medical tourism and among the frontline nations in preventive healthcare,” he added.

According to the minister, in the last decade, healthcare has been a priority sector for the government. He recalled the achievements such as the Ayushman Card which ensured cashless medical treatment to the citizens.

Dr Singh stated that technology plays a crucial role in ensuring equitable access to healthcare.