India logs 797 Covid cases, 5 deaths

India has registered 797 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours, as per the data issued by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The total caseload in the country rose to 4,50,11,688 following detection of the new cases of infection. Of these also included the JN.1 Covid variant cases. The country so far reported 145 cases of JN.1 Covid variant.

Out of the new Covid cases, Kerala reported the highest with 379 cases, followed by Karnataka 158 and Maharashtra 117.

Delhi recorded 13 new cases.

Notably, Delhi’s Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital to assess the Covid preparedness.He directed all the government hospitals to maintain full preparedness.

According to the data, the fatalities toll rose to 5,33,351 as five more succumbed to the disease. Two deaths were reported from Kerala, one each from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

On the other hand, 798 people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries tally to 4,44,74,246. The recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent.

As per the data, active cases stands at 4,091.

It may be mentioned that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had reviewed the Covid-19 preparedness and asked to be alert, but not to panic.

—————————————————————–