India logs 42,766 new Covid cases; Kerala continues upward trend

India reported 42,766 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total infection to 3,29,88,673, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Kerala continued to witness an increase in the Covid cases. The state alone accounts for a maximum number of active cases at present. The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,50,065, so far, according to the ministry’s report.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Saturday said the total lockdown on Sundays and the 10 pm-6 am night curfews as part of Covid-19 restrictions will continue in the state until a review meeting next week,

Addressing the press in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan said a detailed review meeting would be held on September 7 where a decision on extending restrictions would be taken. Micro-lockdowns in municipal wards with a weekly infection positivity rate (WIPR) higher than 7 would also continue until next week, the CM said.

At the same time, India registered 308 new deaths due to Covid, taking the cumulative fatalities so far at 4,40,533, according to the Ministry’s report released on Sunday morning.

In the meantime, a total of 38,091 Covid infected patients recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of the Covid recovery in the country so far to 3,21,38,092. The Covid recovery rate was reported at 97.42 percent, according to the health ministry’s report.

The active cases in the country stand at 4,10,048, which accounts for 1.24 percent of total cases.

As per the ministry’s data, India’s daily Covid positivity rate was reported at 2.45 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was reported at 2.62 percent. It is the 72nd day that India’s weekly positivity rate remained below 3 percent.

A total of 53,00,58,218 Covid samples were tested so far in the country, of which 17,47,476 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry’s data said.

India has so far administered 68.46 crore doses of Covid vaccines, including 71,61,760 doses administered in the last 24 hours.