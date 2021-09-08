India logs 37,875 new Covid-19 cases, 369 deaths

India logged 37,875 new infections taking the total caseload to 3,30,96,718, while the active cases declined to 3,91,256 recording a decline of 1,608 cases in a span of 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,41,411 with 369 fresh fatalities, the data showed.

The active cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 2.16 per cent and has been below three per cent for last nine days

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.49 per cent, below three per cent for the last 75 days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,22,64,051 with 39,114 discharged in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 70.75 crore according to the ministry with 78,47,625 inoculations in a span of 24 hours.

The 369 new fatalities include 189 from Kerala, and 86 from Maharashtra.