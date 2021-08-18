India logs 35,178 new Covid cases, 440 deaths in 24 hours

India on Wednesday again registered growth in the daily Covid-19 cases and reported a total of 35,178 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. The daily new cases are nearly 40 per cent increase from Tuesday’s 25,166, the lowest in 154 days.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 21,613 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 4,408 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,804 cases, Karnataka with 1,298 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 1,063 cases.

85.81 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases are reported from these five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 61.44 per cent of the fresh cases.

A total of 440 deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll due to 4,32,519, said the Covid bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The maximum casualties due to the viral infection were reported in Kerala (127), followed by Maharashtra with 116 daily deaths.

India’s recovery rate from the Covid infection currently stands at 97.52 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload registered a decline of 2,431 in the past 24 hours, the total active caseload stands at 3,67,415, the lowest in last 148 days. The active caseloads constitute 1.14 per cent of total cases, the lowest since March 2020, as per the bulletin released by the health ministry.

As per the health ministry data, total 37,169 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centers in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,14,85,923 to the date in India.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 3 per cent for the last 54 days and currently stands at 1.95 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 3 per cent for 23 continuous days and currently stands at 1.96 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 56 crore-mark on Tuesday. Cumulatively, 56,06,52,030 vaccine doses have been administered through 62,67,149 sessions, as per the provisional report on Wednesday. A total of 55,05,075 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, said the health bulletin.

