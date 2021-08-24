India logs 25,467 new Covid-19 cases, 354 deaths

India added 25,467 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 3,24,74,773 while the active cases declined to 3,19,551, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Union health ministry data.

The death toll has climbed to 4,35,110 with 354 fresh fatalities, according to the data.

The active cases were the lowest in 156 days, while the national recovery rate has increased to 97.68 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Active cases slumped by 14,373 cases in a span of 24 hours and comprise 0.98 per cent of the total infections.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 28 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 60 days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,17,20,112 as 39,486 recovered in the last 24 hours, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 58.89 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Tuesday morning while 63,85,298 have been inoculated in the last 24 hours.

The 354 new fatalities include 105 from Maharashtra, 90 from Kerala and 68 from Odisha.