India has lodged a strong protest with Canada over the actions of separatist and extremist elements against the Indian diplomatic mission and consulates in Canada this week.

The foreign office in New Delhi on Saturday summoned the High Commissioner of Canada and asked him to explain how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of the Indian diplomatic mission and consulates.

”The Government of Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention, and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today.

The Canadian envoy was told that India expected that the Canadian Government would take all steps which were required to ensure the safety of Indian diplomats and security of Indian diplomatic premises so that they were able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions.

Canada has been witnessing protests by ‘Khalistan’ supporters for the last few days. The protestors had also vandalised Hindu temples. ‘Khalistan’ supporters allegedly protested outside the Indian Embassy in Canada last week. They raised pro-‘Khalistan’ slogans and allegedly assaulted Indian-origin journalists present at the spot.

The incidents in Canada took place close on the heels of similar attacks in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States after the Punjab Police launched a crackdown on separatist leader Amritpal Singh and his supporters recently.

India has already lodged protests with the UK over vandalism at the Indian mission in London and with the US over the attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.