India lodges protest with S Korea over Hyundai Pakistan post on Kashmir

India summoned the South Korean Ambassador to the foreign office and lodged a strong protest over the “unacceptable” social post by Hyundai Pakistan supporting Pakistan’s Kashmir Solidarity Day.

“The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs yesterday, 7 February 2022. The strong displeasure of the government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him. It was highlighted that this matter concerned India’s territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He said India expected the Hyundai Pakistan to take appropriate action to properly address these issues.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong called External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar this morning. While they discussed several issues, the South Korean minister also conveyed to Jaishankar that his country regretted the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post.

The spokesperson said New Delhi had noticed that a social media post on the so-called “Kashmir Solidarity Day” was made by Hyundai Pakistan on Sunday. Immediately after this social media post, the Indian Ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai Headquarters and sought an explanation. The offending post had been removed subsequently. A statement was also issued by Hyundai Motors conveying its deep regret to the people of India and making it clear that it did not comment on the political or religious issues.

The spokesperson said India welcomed investments by foreign companies in various sectors. But, it was also expected that such companies or their affiliates would refrain from “false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”