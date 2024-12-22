India, Kuwait to elevate bilateral relationship to ‘Strategic Partnership’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and both of them agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship between India and Kuwait to a ‘Strategic Partnership’.

Modi and the Amir of Kuwait also discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security. This is the first meeting between the two leaders after Modi’s arrival in Kuwait. On his arrival at the Bayan Palace on the second day of his two-day visit to the country, the prime minister was given a ceremonial welcome and received by Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister of Kuwait.

The two leaders recalled the strong historical and friendly ties between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation. In this context, they agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership’. In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Excellent meeting with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security.

In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our partnership to a strategic one and I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come.” He thanked the Amir for ensuring the well-being of the over one million strong Indian community in Kuwait. The Amir of Kuwait expressed appreciation for the contribution of the large and vibrant Indian community in Kuwait’s development. Modi appreciated the new initiatives being undertaken by Kuwait to fulfill its Vision 2035 and congratulated the Amir for successfully holding the GCC Summit earlier this month.

PM Modi also expressed his gratitude to him for inviting him yesterday as a ‘Guest of Honour’ at the opening ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

The Amir reciprocated the Prime Minister’s sentiments and expressed appreciation for India’s role as a valued partner in Kuwait and the Gulf region. The Amir looked forward to the greater role and contribution of India towards realisation of Kuwait Vision 2035. PM Modi has invited the amir to visit India.