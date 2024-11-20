India-Japan Joint Service Staff Talks Conclude with Focus on Cyber and Space Collaboration

The second edition of the India-Japan Joint Service Staff Talks (JSST) between the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) of India and the Joint Staff of the Japan Self Defence Force (JSDF) concluded here today.

In response to the evolving dynamics of modern warfare, both nations underscored their commitment to enhancing collaboration in space and cyber technologies, recognising these domains as critical components of future defence partnerships.

The meeting was co-chaired by Air Vice Marshal Prashant Mohan, Assistant Chief of IDS, and Major General Minamikawa Nobutaka, Director General Defence Plans and Policy Department (J5) of JSDF. Discussions focused on strengthening ongoing defence engagements and exploring new areas of cooperation within existing bilateral frameworks.

Both sides acknowledged the growing significance of their partnership in addressing emerging security challenges, safeguarding mutual interests, and promoting peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

The JSST serves as a vital forum for advancing defence cooperation through high-level operational discussions. This year’s talks reinforced the bilateral defence relationship, with both nations pledging to build on the progress made and continue regular meetings. This commitment underscores the strategic partnership between India and Japan, founded on mutual trust, respect, and shared values, according to a Defence ministry statement.