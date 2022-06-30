India, Japan hold talks to strengthen cybersecurity

India and Japan discussed cybersecurity cooperation during the fourth India-Japan Cyber Dialogue on Thursday.

The two sides reviewed the recent developments in cybersecurity and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), including 5G, and highlighted key areas for bilateral cyber cooperation.

The Japanese delegation was led by Yutaka Arima, Ambassador responsible for Cyber Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Indian mission was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary, Cyber Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) (MoFA).

Senior representatives from the MEA, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the National Security Council Secretariat, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Department of Telecommunication, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, and the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Center made up the Indian delegation.

Senior representatives from the MoFA, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication, Ministry of Defense, National Centre of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity (NISC), Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs were part of the Japanese delegation.

The next India-Japan Cyber Dialogue will take place in 2023, as agreed by both parties.

