India, Japan hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue, call for free, open & rules-based Indo-Pacific

India and Japan on Tuesday held the third round of their 2+2 ministerial dialogue on defence and other critical issues with both sides reiterating their call for a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

The dialogue was led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the Indian side while the Japanese delegation was headed by Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and Foreign Minister Yoko Kaimkawa. Top military and civil officials from the two countries were present.

In his remarks, Mr Rajnath Singh hailed the India-Japan relationship. He stressed the important role Japan could play in India achieving its goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. The partnership between the two countries, he said, is vital for the Indo-Pacific region.

Dr Jaishankar said the special strategic partnership between India and Japan has become extremely important when the world’s situation has become more volatile and unpredictable.

”Our strategic partnership will continue to grow as we support a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific,” he added.

Earlier, the visiting Japanese ministers called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who underscored the importance of holding the 2+2 meeting in the context of increasingly complex regional and global order, and deepening ties between India and Japan.

The PM shared his thoughts and ideas on closer cooperation between trusted friends like India and Japan, especially in areas like critical minerals, semiconductors and defence manufacturing.

The two sides took stock of progress made in various areas of bilateral cooperation including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Mr Modi highlighted the crucial role India-Japan partnership plays in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening economic cooperation and enhancing people-to-people ties between India and Japan.