Peace, stability in Middle East vital for entire world: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has said peace and stability in the Middle East is vital for the entire world.

“On the Middle East, we welcome the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release, support humanitarian assistance, condemn terrorism, and advocate a two-state solution. Maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon and ensuring an inclusive Syrian-led, Syrian-owned solution are important. Peace and stability in the region is vital for the entire world,” Dr Jaishankar said in his address at the G-20 Session at Johannesburg.

Jaishankar is in South Africa to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting from February 20-21.

Addressing the G-20 Session, titled ‘Discussion on the Global Geopolitical Situation’, Jaishankar said ensuring maritime security in and around the Middle East is also essential.

“Indian naval forces have contributed to that in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden. Restoring normal maritime commerce remains a priority,” he said.

Commenting on the ongoing Russia Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar reiterated India’s long-standing position of resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

“Regarding the Ukraine conflict, we have long advocated dialogue and diplomacy. Today, the world expects that parties concerned deal with each other to end the war.”

While raising concerns on the said issue, he also argued that other conflicts, like the ones in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, and Sahel, do not get the attention they deserve. He firmly argued that this must change.

He further stressed the need to respect international law, especially UNCLOS 1982, in the context of the Indo-Pacific region.

“In the Indo-Pacific, it is important that international law – especially UNCLOS 1982 – is respected. Agreements entered into must be observed. And there must be no room for coercion. As G20 members, we also must recognize that multilateralism itself lies deeply damaged. The UN and its Security Council is often grid-locked,” Jaishankar said.

“Just getting it back to work is not enough; its working methods and representation must change. More plurilateralism is required to plug global deficits.

International cooperation itself must be less opaque or unilateral. And the global agenda cannot be narrowed down to the interests of a few,” the External Affairs Minister added.