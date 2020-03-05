India has made a strong demarche with the Turkish envoy in New Delhi over President Recep Tayyib Erdogan’s remarks on the recent violence in Delhi, saying such “irresponsible statements” from a Head of State were unacceptable.

“The Turkish President’s remarks are factually inaccurate and driven by his political agenda. We made a strong demarche on the matter with the Turkish Ambassador on 3 March,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing.

On the statements made by UK’s Junior Foreign Minister and a few other countries on the violence in the Indian capital, he said, “At this sensitive time, we would urge people not to make any irresponsible comments and not to be influenced by selective and unsubstantiated narrative on the matter.”

The spokesperson sought to emphasise that the situation was fast returning to normal in Delhi. The law enforcement agencies were on the ground to restore confidence and ensure that law and order was maintained.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for peace and brotherhood. Senior officials have visited the place of violence, peace committees have been formed and other steps have been taken for restoring normalcy.