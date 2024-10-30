India is united and one because of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: Nadda

Union Health Minister J P Nadda took the ‘oath of unity’ on Wednesday, organised as part of the National Unity Day, held in honour of the country’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying that India is united and one because of Iron Man Sardar Patel.

Speaking at the pledge event held at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi, Nadda recounted the efforts of Patel to unite India into a nation.

“We should always be grateful to him and remember him with gratitude because he made a great contribution to his independence. But after independence, the 28 states with 8 union territories, this united India, this one India, is because of him,” Nadda said.

The National Unity Day is celebrated on October 31, marking the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and former Home Minister who played a major role in the integration of India after Independence.

Wishing everyone on the occasion of Diwali, Nadda said one must also fulfil their duties to the nation.

“I wish you all a Happy Diwali tomorrow, may you all celebrate this auspicious moment. But at the same time, we must fulfil our responsibility towards our country, and that is why today I will take a vow and I request all of you will also take part in the vow,” the Union Minister added.

On October 29, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ organised here as part of the National Unity Day.

Several dignitaries including Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena were present on the occasion.

In his address, the Union Home Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to organise the ‘Run for Unity’ in 2015 in the memory of the great leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to make the country pledge for the unity and integrity of the country, as per a statement from Ministry of Home Affairs.