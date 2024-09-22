India is moving towards Ram Rajya: VP

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said India is moving towards Ram Rajya and every citizen can play a significant role in this journey.

Dhankhar reflected on the profound influence of national leadership, saying “Although there is a lot in a name, the name ‘Nar’ plus ‘Indra’, ‘Narendra’, has made everything possible.”

The Vice-President, who inaugurated the PMAY (Urban) Flats at Ghoghla in Daman & Diu, commended the significant strides made in housing development and said over 21,000 houses have been sanctioned and constructed in the region, under various government initiatives.

He emphasised the remarkable transformation taking place in the country, attributing this progress to the leadership.

‘The specialty here is that whatever gets sanctioned becomes possible. Why is everything becoming possible in the country? It is because the person who is making it possible is leading the country,” he said.

Acknowledging the profound changes witnessed in the last decade concerning the selection of recipients for some of the nation’s highest civilian honors, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Bharat Ratna awards, he said, “A big change has come in the last 10 years. Now, the recipients of these prestigious awards are those who are truly deserving. People across the country now say that the awards are being given to the right individuals.”

He further noted that this progress symbolises India’s journey towards “Ram Rajya”. “This reflects that the country is changing and moving towards Ram Rajya,” he said.

Highlighting India’s emergence as the center of the biggest change of this century, the Vice-President said, “Those who think big have made India the main centre of the world. There is no other country like India. I am not the one saying this—major global institutions are acknowledging this transformation. A massive change, one that was previously unimaginable, is unfolding.

Emphasising the transformative governance, Dhankhar pointed to the unprecedented developments in infrastructure and essential services across the country.

“Did you ever imagine that, with the help of the government, such a powerful voice would rise, that every household would have access to electricity, gas connections, and toilets? And now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has even initiated the solar energy system,”he said.

Underscoring that education is the centre of the biggest change today, Dhankhar urged everyone to prioritise their children’s education. “Education is the centre of the biggest change today. I request all of you to pay a lot of attention to the education of your children,” he said.

Emphasising the holistic progress of Bharat across water, land, sky, and space, he urged citizens to reflect continuously on their contributions to the nation’s advancement, stating, “We are moving towards Ram Rajya, and each of us can play a significant role in this journey.”