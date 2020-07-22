Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday delivers a keynote address at India Ideas Summit which was hosted by US-India Business Council (USIBC) via video conferencing.

During his address PM Modi sad, “We all agree that world is in need for a better future. And, it is all of us who have to collectively give shape to the future. I firmly believe that our approach to the future must primarily be a more human-centric one.”

“Global economic resilience can be achieved by stronger domestic economic capacities. This means improved domestic capacity for manufacturing, restoring the health of the financial system and diversification of international trade,” he said.

“India is contributing towards a prosperous and resilient world through the clarion call of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. For that, we await your partnership,” he added.

PM Modi said, “During the last six years, we have made many efforts to make our economy more open and reform oriented. Reforms have ensured increased ‘Competitiveness’, enhanced ‘Transparency’, expanded ‘Digitization’, greater ‘Innovation’ and more ‘Policy stability’.”

PM Modi said that India is emerging as a land of opportunities.

“Let me give you one example of the tech sector. Recently, an interesting report came out in India. It said for the first time ever, there are more rural internet users than even urban internet users,” he said.

“We all agree that world is in need for a better future. And, it is all of us who have to collectively give shape to the future. I firmly believe that our approach to future must primarily be a more human-centric one,” he added.

“Today, there is global optimist towards India. This is because India offers a perfect combination of openness, opportunities & technologies. India celebrates openness in people and in governance. Open minds make open market &open markets lead to greater prosperity,” PM Modi said.

“The rise of India means: a rise in trade opportunities with a nation that you can trust, a rise in global integration with increasing openness, a rise in your competitiveness with access to a market which offers scale,” PM Modi.

“Every year, we are reaching record highs in FDI. Each year is significantly higher than the earlier one. FDI inflows in India in 2019-20 were 74 billion dollars. This is an increase of 20 percent from the year before that,” he added.