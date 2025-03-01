India is becoming new factory of world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised that India is not just a workforce but a world-force and highlighted that the country, which once imported many products, is now emerging as an export hub.

“Today, India is becoming the new factory of the world,” Modi said at a media event here.

Advertisement

Modi said farmers, who were once limited to local markets, are now reaching global markets with their produce.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister mentioned the increasing global demand for Pulwama’s snow peas, Maharashtra’s Purandar figs, and Kashmir’s cricket bats. He emphasised that India’s defence products showcase the strength of Indian engineering and technology to the world.

Modi pointed out that from electronics to the automobile sector, the world has witnessed India’s scale and capability. “India is not only providing products to the world but is also becoming a trusted and reliable partner in the global supply chain,” he added.

Highlighting that India, the land that gave the world the concept of zero, is now becoming the land of infinite innovations, the Prime Minister stressed that India was not only innovating but also “Indovating,” meaning innovating the Indian way.

Modi highlighted that India is creating solutions that are affordable, accessible, and adaptable, and offering these solutions to the world without gatekeeping.

He mentioned that when the world needed a secure and cost-effective digital payment system, India developed the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system.

The Prime Minister said Professor Carlos Montes was impressed by the people-friendly nature of UPI technology and mentioned that today, countries like France, UAE, and Singapore are integrating UPI into their financial ecosystems.

He also mentioned that many countries are signing agreements to connect with India’s digital public infrastructure, India Stack. During the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s vaccine demonstrated the country’s quality healthcare solutions to the world.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the Aarogya Setu app was made open source to benefit the world. He emphasised that India is a major space power and is helping other countries achieve their space aspirations.

He said India is working on AI for public good and sharing its experience and expertise with the world.

“The world is keenly watching 21st-century India”, the Prime Minister said. He said people from around the globe want to visit and understand India.

The Prime Minister emphasised that India is a country where positive news is being created, new records are being set daily, and something new is happening every day.

“Few years ago, I had presented the vision of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Local for Global’ to the nation and today, we are seeing this vision turn into reality,” the Prime Minister said.

He emphasised that India’s AYUSH products and yoga have gone from local to global and noted that India’s superfood, makhana, is also gaining global recognition, along with millets, referred to as “Shri Anna.”

Stressing that not only millets but also India’s turmeric has gone from local to global, with India supplying over 60 per cent of the world’s turmeric, Modi said India’s coffee has also achieved global recognition, making India the seventh-largest coffee exporter in the world.

He emphasised that India’s mobile phones, electronic products, and medicines are gaining global recognition.

The Prime Minister noted that India is leading several global initiatives.

Mentioning the recent opportunity to attend the AI Action Summit in France, where India was the co-host and will now take on the responsibility of hosting it, Modi highlighted India’s successful G-20 summit during its presidency, where the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor was introduced as a new economic route.

The Prime Minister mentioned that India has given a strong voice to the Global South and prioritized the interests of island nations. To address the climate crisis, India has presented the Mission LiFE vision to the world, he added.

Modi also mentioned India’s leadership in initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. He expressed his happiness that as many Indian brands are going global, India’s media is also understanding and embracing this global opportunity.